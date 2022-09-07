Group hails Akeredolu on ex-OSOPADEC Chair’s recommendation as NDDC’s MD

The Ilaje Unity Forum has thrown its weight behind the Ondo state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu over the recommendations of the immediate past Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Hon. Gbenga Edema is the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The group also commended Akeredolu over the nomination of his Special Adviser on Education, Mrs Wunmi Ilawole as state representative on the board of NDDC, maintaining that it is the turn of Ondo State to produce the MD.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the group, Stephen Jatuwase and Secretary, Olabanji Orogbemi, made available to newsmen in Akure, the state capital on Wednesday, the group maintained that Edema is eminently qualified by all ramifications to be the next managing director of the Commission saying his nomination would strengthen the NDDC board.

According to the group, the issue of the eligibility of Edema to serve in agencies overseeing oil-producing communities had been adequately and sufficiently settled following a suit at the Ondo State High Court in 2017.

Jatuwase stated that Edema served meritoriously and without blemish as the Chairman of OSOPADEC between 2017 to 2021, and explain that in accordance with Section 12, 1 of the NDDC act, the President nominated Edema and had since been screened and confirmed by the senate for the NDDC job.

The group, however, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the NDDC board without delay in order to kick start its assignment, which is the total Development of the Niger Delta region.

The statement read “We are stunned by the insinuation of some faceless individuals that Hon Gbenga Edema is not from an oil-producing community.

“Those behind such irritating falsehood ought not to have exhibited their ignorance to the whole world if they are aware that Hon Gbenga Edema being from an oil-producing community had served as the Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Commission (OSOPADEC).

“Hon Gbenga Edema’s unblemished tenure and track record during his time at OSOPADEC are still dotting various parts of the mandate areas.

“The detractors should know that the issue of Edema is not being from the oil-producing area of Ondo State had been laid to rest as far back in 2017 in Suit No HOK/27/2017. Otunba Erejuwa & 6 Ors. v. Governor of Ondo State & 2 Ors.

“In line with Section 12, 1 of the NDDC act, the President nominated Hon Gbenga Edema and and had also been screened and confirmed by the Nigerian senate as a member of the yet to be inaugurated board the NDDC since the year 2019.

“Knowing fully well the gargantuan development Ondo State will garner by having one of her own occupy the position of the managing director of the NDDC, what we need at the moment is to support the Governor’s efforts at bringing the position to Ondo State.

“We salute our indefatigable Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for nominating Hon Gbenga Edema as well as he believes in the spirit of justice, fairness and equity by echoing that it is the turn of Ondo State to produce the MD.

“We also appeal and call on President Muhammad Buhari to inaugurate the board without delay.”





