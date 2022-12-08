NBA donates PPEs, pledges support for improved healthcare services

As part of its commitment to quality heathcare services, the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), has donated Personal Protective Equipments, PPPs, worth thousands of dollars to Garki Hospital, Abuja.

President of NBA, Barrister Yakubu Maikyau, who led a 10-man delegation to the hospital at the weekend, said the association is committed to protect healthcare providers that risk their lives daily to protect Nigerians.

The donation of 10, 050 PPEs were single-handedly donated by Prof Zakaraya Tanko, a US-based Nigerian doctor, who has been partnering with Barr Maikyau to improve access to healthcare services in Nigeria.

Maikyau listed others who have partnered with the NBA to boost healthcare services in Nigeria as Medicaid Cancer Foundation, led by Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, wife of Governor of Kebbi State; Moses Lake Medical team, US; University College Hospital, Ibadan; Nigeria Medical Association in Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Katsina States; Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto and Pro Health International.

He reiterated the association’s passion in making valuable contributions to the healthcare sector, adding that the donation was another opportunity for the NBA to restart its medical outreach that was stalled years back due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Maikyau lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent to the National Health Insurance Bill that mandated compulsory healthcare coverage for every Nigerian.

On 19th May, 2022, President Buhari announced the effectiveness of the National Health Insurance Authority Act 2022 with his accent. The scheme only captured insurance coverage for about 10 million Nigerians, which was far behind its target in nearly 20 years of its existence.

The Medical Director of Garki Hospital, Dr Adamu Onu appreciated the gesture extended to the hospital by the NBA, adding that PPEs are essential in taking care of patients especially in handling highly infectious diseases like COVID-19 and Lassa fever.

He recalled the singular sacrifice of Dr Stella Adedevoh that saved Nigerians from the outbreak of Ebola as well as some medical personnel who were infected and died after treating a woman that contracted lassa fever.

Onu noted that Garki Hospital has been a strong advocate of universal health coverage for all Nigerians, as he commended President Buhari for assenting to the amended National Health Insurance bill, which is now a law.

The medical director stated that NHIS Act made provision for mandatory health insurance coverage for all Nigerians while expressing optimistic that the NHIA would reverse the brain drain in the health sector when it becomes fully operational.