At 65, Customs boss, Hameed Ali takes new wife

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) over the weekend got married to a new bride, Hajiya Zainab Abdullahi in a wedding ceremony devoid of fanfare because of the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Hameed Ali’s first wife, Hajiya Hadiza Jummai Ali died in Abuja on October 29th, 2018 at the age of 53 years old.

Hajiya Ali who was the first lady of Kaduna State when her husband served as a military administrator of the state from 1996 to 1998, left behind her husband, Hameed Ali and four children.

Born 15 January 1955, the current Customs CG previously served as Military Governor of Kaduna State from 1996 to 1998. After retirement, he became secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum – a political and cultural association of leaders in Northern Nigeria.

