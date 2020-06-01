Olam Group donates N1bn to CACOVID

A food and agric business company, Olam Group, has contributed one billion naira to support the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

A cash donation of N600 million was made to the private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), N300 million of foodstuffs to states across the country and N100 million of medical supplies to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Nigeria Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) and the Lagos State Government.

Country Head of Olam Group Nigeria, Mukul Mathur announcing this donation said the gesture was borne out of the need to educate the indigent in the society.

He added that the company’s donation of cash and food relief will support the collaborative response to combat COVID-19 altering Nigerians health, well-being and food security.

“We believe as a major private sector agro and manufacturing player in Nigeria for the last 31 years, we need to educate and create awareness among the indigent and vulnerable in our society by complementing government efforts.

“Our donation of cash and food relief will support the collaborative response to combat COVID-19 which has altered our health, well-being and food security,” he said.

CACOVID has acknowledged Olam’s contribution as being very significant and timely saying that it will boost CACOVID’s efforts to put together an effective national response to the pandemic in Nigeria.

The cash donation to CACOVID builds on support already provided to states across the country with food supplies ranging from Mama’s Pride rice, Crown pasta, Tasty Tom noodles, eggs and OK biscuits amongst others.

Olam has also donated medical kits such as masks, medical overalls, infrared thermometers and protective goggles to the frontline medical staff at the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, the Nigerian Centre for Medical Research as well as the Lagos State Government.

Understanding the importance of building social awareness amongst the populace particularly farmers whose role is critical to food security, Olam is supporting campaigns in local languages to raise awareness about the pandemic via radio jingles and other media.

