UPDATE: Rape, murder of our student shocking, says UNIBEN

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has expressed shock over the rape and subsequent murder of one of its students, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level student of Microbiology.

Vera, 22 was reportedly killed on Wednesday, May, 27 by the Rapists who savagely hit her head with the canister of a big fire extinguisher at one of the Pentecostal churches in uptown Benin-Aybor road where she had gone to read following reports of the impending resumption of academic activities at the institution.

Friends and well-wishers who have since taken to Facebook and other social media to mourn the promising young girl all agreed, going by their different posts, that she was intelligent, focused, serious with her studies and never got in anybody’s way.

In a statement made available to Tribune Online during the weekend by the spokesperson, Dr Benedicta Ehanire on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, she said that the actions are condemnable and should not be condoned by any society.

Mrs Ehanire said that the current COVID-19 pandemic has made things very hard on Nigerians and inflicting additional pains on any family only compound the problem.

While commiserating with the bereaved family on the loss of their dear daughter, Prof. Salami prayed God to grant her soul, peaceful rest.

The Vice-Chancellor, who has since sent a delegation to commiserate with the bereaved family, advised students and all young people to be wary of the company they keep and the places they visit.

Several attempts to reach the Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor proved futile as his mobile phone was continuously engaged.

