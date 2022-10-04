National honours: Authentic list out soon ― Akume

The Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, on Tuesday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari ostensibly over the national honours list which has been a source of controversy in the last few days, saying that the authentic list will be released soon.

A list purported to have emanated from the ministry has been in circulation with critics wondering why some names were omitted whereas those considered not worthy of the awards were listed as beneficiaries.

The Minister was thought to have been summoned to the Presidential Villa, Abuja by the President over the matter but speaking to reporters while on his way out of the President’s office, he said the meeting was not in connection with the list.

He said the ministry did not release the one that had been in circulation, saying that the real list will soon be released.

Asked whether he came to see the President over the controversial list, Akume said “no.”

When asked what happened with the list in circulation, he said: “We did not release any list.”

On when the authentic national honours list would be released, he replied: “Soon.”

There had been reports of a possible adjustment of the list already in circulation because of inconsistencies, errors, and the absence of notable names.

The list showed that a total of 437 persons were nominated to receive various national honours that are due to be presented by the President on October 11 in Abuja.

