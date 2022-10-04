2023 Elections: INEC displays provisional list of candidates in Ondo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ondo state, on Tuesday, complied with Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act (2022) and published the final list of candidates for the 2023 elections.

The list which was pasted at the INEC office in Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital contained the list of candidates validly nominated by all the 18 political parties participating in the elections.

The list released by the Ondo INEC office includes the list of candidates validly nominated by political parties for the 2023 national elections, namely presidential, senatorial and federal constituencies.

The document contained the names, party, age, gender and academic qualifications of the candidates for all the elections except the governorship election in the state which will take place in the state in 2024.

Attempts to speak with the officials of INEC to speak on the list released by the commission were not successful as the Chairman was said to be in a crucial meeting.

