Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority gets new MD/CEO

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Aminu Umar-Sadiq, as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Also, the President approved the appointment of Mr Kolawole Owodunni and Mrs Bisi Makoju, as Executive Directors.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser, Media & Communications to Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Mr Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, in Abuja.

The appointment of the new MD followed the expiration of the tenure of the erstwhile MD, Mr Uche Orji, on the 30th of September, 2022 after serving two five-year terms, having been appointed on 2nd October, 2012.

Section 16(3) of the NSIA Establishment Act 2011 specifies that the Executive Nomination Committee (ENC) be constituted to begin the process of recruitment and selection process for the replacement of Mr Orji, the MD, and the Executive Directors.

Aminu Umar-Sadiq, who is an Executive Director and Head of Infrastructure, has a Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Engineering Sciences from the University of Oxford (Saint John’s College), Oxford, United Kingdom (UK).

Also, he is Archbishop Tutu Leadership Fellow (ATLF) and Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF).

Umar-Sadiq commenced his professional career in Mergers and Acquisitions M&A) focused on Infrastructure and Energy at Morgan Stanley Investment Bank, proceeding to Infrastructure-focused private equity at Denham Capital Management, all in the UK.

He has worked on several projects including the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative, an import substitution programme for the delivery of one million high-quality, lower cost to farmers at lower cost metric tons of fertiliser.

He was also a part of the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund, an investment fund focused on the actualisation of five strategic nationwide projects in the transportation and power sectors, and has a vast experience in investment and infrastructure industry.

Mrs Bisi Makoju is a Financial Expert with vast experience in financial risk management, while Mr Kolawole Owodunni is a professional of 18 years standing in the Financial Services sector with emphasis in investment management, Risk Management and Treasury.

They are all expected to help steer and transform the investment and infrastructure industry and propel the sector to a higher pedestal.

