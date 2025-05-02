NASFAT, cleric link societal vices to poor parenting

THE Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT), United Kingdom chapter, and a renowned cleric, Ahmad Olaoti-Olore, have attributed the rising cases of social vices among youths to improper moral training from parents globally.

Both NASFAT and the Muslim cleric made this assertion at a special lecture organised in Swansea, UK, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of NASFAT.

At the event, with the theme ‘The Role of Parents and the Challenges They Face in the Modern World’, they emphasised that if children received proper parental care and moral upbringing, crime and social vices among youths would not have escalated to their current levels.

They advocated that parents and guardians in the 21st century must uphold their responsibilities in building a better society, irrespective of race or tribe.

Speaking at the occasion, the coordinator of NASFAT Swansea Group, Abdulfatai Omotunde, disclosed that the religious group would commence weekly Modirasat (Arabic classes) to assist parents in instilling morals in the future generation.

Omotunde stated that this initiative would complement the Sunday Asalatu prayers and provide children in the Western world with access to proper Islamic education and cultural upbringing for a better future society.

In his remarks, Olaoti-Olore asserted that the weather and societal conditions of the 1920s were not significantly different from today’s world, but that parenting styles had changed and this shift needed to be addressed.

The cleric noted that many of the challenges facing the modern world, particularly those related to morality and negative social influences, began with parenting.

He emphasised that parents are the mirrors of society, playing a critical role in shaping its future.

Sheikh Olaoti-Olore outlined three foundational stages in a child’s upbringing, stressing that children between the ages of 0 and six years need to be taught proper hygiene, eating habits, communication skills, and more.

“Guidance Stage (age six–18): Here, parents must monitor their children’s activities, including feedback from school and Arabic classes, the type of content they consume, their friendships, and the values parents themselves demonstrate.

“Independence Stage (age 18–24): This phase involves granting appropriate independence while emphasising values such as modesty in dressing, financial responsibility, accountability, public conduct, growth mindset, contentment, sacrifice, teamwork, humility, and consciousness of Allah and societal security,” he said.

The cleric explained that these characteristics reflect the roles of parents and children and ultimately manifest in the larger society.

“A failure in these foundational stages is evident in the behavioural problems often showcased on social media and in our communities,” he said.

Olaoti-Olore emphasised that the growing lack of public decorum stems not from governments or educators but from parental failure.

“Moral values of our forefathers were passed on to us, but today’s parents have failed to uphold these responsibilities, leading to the challenges we now face in our homes and communities,” he added.

He said the only path to restoring peace, respect, dignity, love and a better society is for parents to reflect on where things went wrong and begin corrective actions.

“This is the only way we can build a society we can all be proud of,” Olaoti-Olore said.