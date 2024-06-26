The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr Khalil Suleiman Halilu, has conducted an inspection visit to the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Institute (AMTDI), an institute under NASENI, in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The visit was to underscore NASENI’s commitment to advancing technological infrastructure and fostering innovation in Nigeria and to engage in interactions with the management team of the institute.

It was also to identify their operational challenges, potential areas for enhancement and strategies to align their goals with NASENI’s mission of driving scientific and engineering infrastructures for the country.

AMTDI as an institute under NASENI is dedicated to the advancement of manufacturing technologies, including focus on research, development and dissemination of innovative solutions to drive industrial growth and development of Nigeria.

Halilu evaluated the equipment and also staff working conditions at AMTDI, emphasising the importance of a well-equipped and conducive working environment for research and development.

His assessment also targeted identification of critical needs and opportunities for upgrading the institute’s facilities to ensure they meet global standards.

Speaking after the inspection, Halilu expressed satisfaction with the commitment of AMTDI’s staff and their contribution to Nigeria’s technological advancements.

He reiterated NASENI management’s continued support in providing necessary resources to enhance all institutes’ capabilities.

“The role of AMTDI in the technological landscape of Nigeria is pivotal. Our visit today reaffirms my commitment to supporting our development institutes that are at the forefront of driving innovation and development in advanced manufacturing technologies.

“We are committed to addressing the challenges identified and providing the support needed to elevate AMTDI and others to new heights,” Halilu said.

The visit concluded with a tour of the institute’s facilities, where Halilu witnessed firsthand the ongoing projects and initiatives spearheaded by AMTDI.

He commended the institute’s efforts in fostering a culture of innovation and also assured of his continued support to achieve shared goals.

Speaking while receiving the EVC at the institute, Mr John Christopher Tanko, the acting Managing Director of AMTDI, expressed gratitude for the visit and highlighted the significance of the management’s support in achieving their mandate.

Tanko said: “We are honoured by the EVC/CEO’s visit and his keen interest in our work. This inspection tour reinforces our confidence in your transformational leadership and commitment to our growth and development.

“We are dedicated to leveraging the support provided to enhance our research, improve our facilities and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s industrial advancement.”

