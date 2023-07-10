Prof. Charles Nwekeaku, Department of Public Administration, Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK) has advocated the use of a New Public Management (NPM) approach to replace traditional public administration and drive National Development in Nigeria.

He stated this in his paper presentation titled “New Public Management and National Development in a Globalized World” delivered at the Association of Nigeria Public Administrators (ANPA) 3rd Annual International Conference held in Abuja on Monday.

Nigerian Tribune observed that the conference with the theme “Public Administration, Globalization and National Development in the Twenty-First Century Nigeria” had in attendance several public administrators from across the country.

Related Posts No Content Available

According to Nwekeaku, the NPM is an approach that advocates new innovations, ideas, strategies, and creativity in meeting the needs of the members of the society who should be seen as loyal and important customers who yearn for efficient and effective service delivery from the government.

He said the approach was the best approach in coping with the challenges of globalization and driving national development in Nigeria unlike the traditional public administration bugged down by stereotype bureaucracy, corruption, rigidity, and several other challenges.

He described the NPM as capable of engendering efficiency, effectiveness, accountability, transparency, good governance and sustainable profitability in the implementation of public policies, programmes and projects of all levels of government, agencies and commissions for national development in Nigeria.

“The NPM is the nexus and strategic link between globalization and national development. The wave of globalization aggravated by the collapse of the national boundaries has not only rendered the traditional administration impotent in navigating national development.

“It has also stimulated or spurred up new administrative challenges that require new strategies, methods and approaches for optimum operational performance,” he said.

He then recommended the setting up consistent measurement and evaluation of the output of the workforce on a periodic basis among others to empower developing economies such as Nigeria to withstand the challenges and shocks of ravaging globalization and also launch them to sustainable national development.

In his speech, Prof. Kamal Bello, Chairman, Board of Trustees of ANPA described the 3rd International Conference as a historic day in the history of Public Administration in Nigeria as the 2023 conference is the third consecutive international conference of ANPA.

“This is because it is a dream come true. Today the spirit of the founding fathers of public administration wherever they will be proud of this feat. This feat of making sure that public administration in Nigeria has a unique voice of its own.

“It is also a thing of joy to note that the association with about 10 members in 2020 has grown to 235 as of 9th July 2023. By this time next year, we pray to reach 500 members,” he said.

Kamal who explained that the main objective of the association is to give a unique voice to public administration in Nigeria appealed for assistance and support of all who have an interest in the growth and development of public administration in Nigeria.

“This is necessary because public administration is the engine room of all aspects of public activities like administration is the heart of human endeavours,” he said.

A participant, Mr Ayuba Ngbako, a Federal Commissioner at the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) lauded the association for the conference and the giant strides it has achieved so far since its establishment a few years back.

“Public administrators are pivotal to the development of the nation and the theme of this year’s conference is apt. They do a lot like providing strategic services and they are there to provide a think tank for the development of the nation.

“They are strategic in the nation’s development and I like the topic of the paper presenter who spoke on New Public Management and National Development in a Globalized World. I know Mr President is ready to work with an association like this,” he added.

He then promised to work hard and support the association in securing a piece of land for the association to develop its permanent site.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that ANPA aside from the international conference awarded Fellowship Awards to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state, Benue Deputy Governor Sam Ode, Hon. Saidu Abdullahi, Member of the House of Representatives representing Bida, Gbako, Katcha Federal Constituency.

Others were, Hajiya Aisha Ndayako, Director, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, and Mr Usman Abdullahi, Director, Information Technology Infrastructure Solutions, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE