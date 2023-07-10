Five suspected cult members, who were trying to forcefully initiate new members in the Ajegunle area of Lagos State have been arrested by the police.

The state police image maker, Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement, signed by him on Monday confirmed the arrest.

He also stated that the new members, who were being forcefully initiated were rescued by policemen from Tolu Divisional Police State

The Lagos police spokesperson said, ” Operatives of Tolu Division of the Lagos State Command have arrested five suspected cultists, namely: Peter Odumola ‘m’ aged 19, Promise Benjamin ‘m’ aged 20, Emmanuel Ikechuckwu ‘m’ aged 19, Richards Adu ‘m’ aged 18 and Abdullahi Nasiru ‘m’ aged 20.

“The suspects were arrested on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at about 0200hrs following receipt of a distress call concerning an ongoing forceful initiation happening in a hotel in the Ajegunle area of the state.”

Hundeyin also continued that ” The victim was successfully rescued. The suspects will be arraigned upon conclusion of investigations.”

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, charges Lagosians to promptly alert the police to suspicious happenings in their localities to further enable the police rid the state of crime and criminality.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE