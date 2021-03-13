NAPTIP seeks NAF’s support in combating human trafficking

The Director General (DG), National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has solicited for the assistance of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in combating human trafficking and all forms of human degradation in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

According to the statement, the DG who made the call while on a courtesy visit to Headquarters in Abuja also solicitted the support of NAF t in the areas of intelligence gathering and technical training of its personnel amongst others.

According to her, human trafficking is the second most lucrative criminal enterprise in the world that poses human and strategic risks to national securities of nations.

She stated that human trafficking as a form of modern day slavery was lucrative as it was a $150 billion industry, hence the need for all stakeholders to synergize to tackle the menace. Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim used the visit to appeal for the support of the NAF in the areas of personnel training and revenue mobilization.

She disclosed that plans were underway by the Agency to establish a training academy and requested for NAF assistance towards the provision of infrastructure. She also used the visit to request for NAF assistance in the area of airlift to enable the Agency to overcome some of its logistics challenges.

In his remarks, the CAS, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, appreciated the DG for her efforts in addressing the challenges posed by human trafficking in Nigeria, and assured her of the NAF’s willingness to partner with NAPTIP towards fighting the menace.

On the request for NAF assistance towards training of NAPTIP personnel and the establishment of a training academy, Air Marshal Amao stated that the Agency could leverage on NAF School of Air Intelligence at Makurdi towards training some of its personnel in acquiring basic intelligence knowledge to bring them up to speed in intelligence gathering, to combat human trafficking.

The CAS, therefore, directed the Chief of Training and Operations, to constitute a team comprising NAF and NAPTIP personnel to work out modalities of harmonizing all requests and bringing the collaboration to fruition.

According to him, “It is good that we all work together to keep our citizens and nation safe.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE