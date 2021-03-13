Police recover decomposing bodies of 2 siblings in car, arrest 3 drug peddlers, others in Delta

Decomposing bodies of two missing teenage siblings were, on Friday, recovered from a private car in the university town of Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Police operatives from Abraka Police Station, acting on a tip-off, reportedly recovered the corpses at about 2:50p.m from a Honda Rover car with Reg No. AG 815 BKW parked in the house of one 35-year-old Eniku Aghogho Tayo said to be resident in Warri and owner of the car.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Abraka Police Station, CSP Aliyu Shaba, reportedly led his men to evacuate the corpses identified as those of Kelvin Izakpa (10yrs) and seven-year-old Fega Izakpa, both children of late Meshach Izakpa.

Amid sketchy details, it was gathered that the siblings were living with their mother before their sudden disappearance.

The decomposing corpses have been handed over to the family for burial while the suspect, Eniku Aghogho Tayo, has been arrested, and his vehicle impounded, amid further investigation.

In a related development, police operatives from Warri Division same Friday, after raiding some black spots at popular Macaver Street in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area, arrested three suspects with substances believed to be hard drugs.

The suspects were identified as Monday Ofomukoro, Prince Akpojaro and Godday Doutimiareye and were caught in possession of about 50 wraps and two other unwrapped stones of illicit drugs suspected to be cocaine.

One of the suspects, Ofomukoro, allegedly confessed to have been in the illicit business for some years.

Similarly, the police patrol team from ‘A’ Division, Warri in the early hours of Saturday, after raiding another black spot at Panapina by NPA in Warri, nabbed a suspected cultist, Ebi Anda with some quantity of substance suspected to be Indian hemp in about three medium size nylon bag compartments, and about 50 pieces of razler wrap, one battle axe and two daggers.

Further raids, as gathered, led to the apprehension of Gbobobo Obaro, who was allegedly caught red-handed while attempting to snatch mobile phones belonging to two supposed passengers around Morogun axis of the oil city.

The suspect, after a hot chase, was nabbed at Effurun roundabout and two android phones recovered from him, while his confession led to the arrest of the receiver of the stolen phones, one Sani Amadu who lives at Igbudu Market.

Meanwhile, Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Police Command, Bright Edafe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), who confirmed the arrests and recoveries, said further interrogations were ongoing to ensure there was no miscarriage of justice.

