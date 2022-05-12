NANTA urges FG to look into airline operators’ challenges

Leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has called on the federal government to help resolve issues concerning domestic airline operators in Nigeria.

Calling for urgent intervention from the government, the president of NANTA, Mrs Suzan Akporiaye while reacting to the threat earlier issued by the domestic airline owners in the country to shutdown their operations over exorbitant hike in the price of aviation fuel declared: “we cannot afford another COVID-19 pandemic look alike regime where Nigerians cannot move freely about out of no making of their own, simply because Airlines cannot operate due to poor operational environment” She appealed, adding that the federal government must quickly intervene beyond mere promises.

Akporiaye lamented how her phones had been inundated with calls from Travel Agents and travelling public from all over the world, wanting to know what was happening to the industry and travel plans of most people within and around Nigeria barely few months of ease in local and global travel.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Her words: “we cannot continue like this and in a situation where we are not sure, our aviation architecture is up and doing, that we can go to the airport and get a flight, where, we cannnot advise the traveling public and our clients that they can make it to any destination in Nigeria without hazzels and to think of it, the mere announcement by airline operators of Nigeria that they are off the sky on Monday, has sent panic around the globe as Nigerians returning home and those coming to do business in our country, has cancelled their flights to the country.





Akporiaye therefore appealed to the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika to support the operators and also realize the fact that the country was “in the heat of preparations for 2023 elections when electoral materials and campaign trains, would move from one end of the country to another. We cannot continue like this, it is damaging to our image as a nation and our businesses.”