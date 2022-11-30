NANS declares total lockdown in protest against unofficial increase of PMS pump price

The National Association of Nigerian Students, SouthWest has declared a total lockdown of government activities in protest against an official increase of the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirits otherwise known as Petrol from N180 to N450 per litre.

NANS in a statement jointly signed by its leadership from the Southwest, Comrades Adejuwon Emmanuel, Alao John and Awoyinfa Opeoluwa respectively decried the increase noting its effect on the people

It noted the hardship and agony that the increase has brought on the people, most especially the Nigerian Students..

The statement read, The Country’s economy has been in a state of uncertainty and we don’t know what next is coming on board. With so much displeasure we critically stand against the increase in fuel pump prices by all fuel marketers across the board.

It has gotten to the peak whereby we result to our last C’s of ALUTA which is Confrontation. The leadership of NANS Southwest (Zone D) hereby declares massive protest on Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC & NNPCL), the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), and The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

As much as we welcome the dialogue before the protest which authenticates our first and second C’s of ALUTA, we insist that our action to occupy oil outlets by shutting down all Petroleum Station throughout Southwest Nigeria is in tandem with the show of democracy and a way to say No to concurrent hardship on Nigerians and Nigerian Students in particular.

Meanwhile, the modus operandi of protest, and the timetable of protest across Southwestern Nigerian States (Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti) shall be released in less than 48 hours in our next press release.

Any attack on our protest would be a contravention and an assault on the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, 1981, a treaty-turned-Act which does not accommodate derogation in any form and Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) which provided for Right to Freedom of Association and Assembly.

