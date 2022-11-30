Garba Dahiru wins fresh PDP primary for Bauchi South Senatorial District

Winner of the first primary election held for Bauchi South Senatorial seat under the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, Alhaji Garba Dahiru, has again won the fresh primary election conducted by the party.

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, Imo State has nullified the first primary election and ordered a rerun between the then-winner and the first runner-up, Mahiru Maiwada who expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome.

The rerun primary election was held on Wednesday at the Banquet Hall of the Zaranda Hotel and Tower and was supervised by the National Secretariat of the PDP.

While announcing the results of the election, the Presiding Officer, Senator Mohammed Bello declared that Garba Dahiru polled a total of 211 votes to defeat his major challenger, Alhaji Mahiru Maiwada who scored 7 votes.

The rerun election was in compliance with the recent judgement by a Federal High Court sitting in Oweri Imo State in a suit filled by Alhaji Mahiru Maiwada challenging outcome of the last Primary Election which he lost with only one vote difference.

The last primary election was conducted on 5th March 2022 was contested by five aspirants where Alhaji Garba Dahiru scored 70 votes while Mahiru Maiwada polled the votes of 69 delegates.

Addressing journalists after the election, the winner of the fresh primary election, Alhaji Garba Dahiru described the result as the true reflection of the previous one.





He called on the other aspirants to be patient and work for the collective victory of PDP in the 2023 General Elections.

It was however gathered that only Garba Dahiru was present at the venue for the re-run election as both Alhaji Mahiru and other aspirants whose names and photographs appeared on the ballot paper were absent.

State Chairman of the party, Hamza Koshe Akuyam, commended the smooth conduct of the primary election stressing that the PDP is one family and will always sort itself out amicably in the spirit of togetherness.