APC decries dearth of infrastructural development in Delta North

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has lamented the lack of infrastructure and development in the Anioma nation of Delta State.

The state party chairman, Elder Omni Sobotie, made the declaration at Nsukwa, Aniocha South LGA of Delta State, during the ongoing APC ward-to-ward campaigns for the 2023 general elections.

“It is a thing of shame that in 2015, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa came in the name of Anioma and having been given that opportunity, he wickedly punished the Anioma people by taking every development project to his hometown, Owa-Alero, at the expense of others.

“But don’t worry, his days are numbered, we have a good product which is very easy to market and they have a product that is still looking for his classmates,” he averred.

Speaking in the same vein, Nobert Sochokwudima, the Aniocha South APC Chairman, lamented that for the past 24 years, the Nsukwa clan has had no potable water, no roads, no electricity and expressed hope that with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as governor, the challenges would be overcome.

In his remarks, Senator Omo-Agege, the governorship candidate of the APC in Delta State, said there was no reason why the Anioma people shouldn’t enjoy what Okowa’s kinsmen in Owa-Alero enjoy.

“That selfishness, that wickedness, that punishment and despair he imposed on our people in Anioma must end.

“With all the revenue receipts and loans he took, amounting to over N3.5 trillion, Okowa criminally neglected infrastructure development of this area.

“The way to stop this evil is to get rid of Okowa and his stooge, Sheriff Oborevwori, as well as all the PDP candidates at the polls for failing to look Okowa in the eye to attract development projects to their areas.

“It is time to tell them pack and go, to tell Okowa that his ill-fated vice presidential ambition has crashed and that his stooge Oborevwori cannot be governor,” he declared.

Omo-Agege assured that when elected, he would ensure that the challenges enumerated by the people of Nsukwa are addressed.

He announced the completion of the Ubu River Dam, which was built by the APC Federal Government, and promised that when elected, the state will generate 10 megawatts of electricity through the dam to power Aniocha North and Aniocha South, 24 hours, seven days in a week.

“If you vote for us we will bring real prosperity to you, not the one of the “Judas Iscariot” of the South-South,” he said.

Buoyed by Omo-Agege’s impressive record, the traditional ruler of the Nsukwa clan, Obi Ezegbunem, said he was convinced that he would win the governorship of Delta State because, “what God cannot do, does not exist.”





The Obi conferred the chieftaincy titles of Ezinabeni and Ikemba of Nsukwa clan on Ovie Omo-Agege and his running mate, Hon Friday Osanebi, respectively.

At Ogwashi-Uku, the deputy coordinator of the APC campaigns in Aniocha South, Pastor Polycarp Kachikwu, said the people of Ogwashi-Uku are going to vote out the PDP because they are distressed, demeaned, neglected and punished by Okowa for nothing, and “so we don’t want to hear Ego-aria again.”

Pastor Kachikwu on behalf of the Ogwashi-Uku people presented a traditional mantle of power to “help Senator Omo-Agege to cross over every barrier and win the election.”

Speaking at Ubulu-Uku, Senator Omo-Agege said that in spite of the fact that the community had important names in the Okowa government, the community looked abandoned, neglected and in despair. We must come together to liberate Ubulu-Uku, Anioma and Delta State from the stranglehold of Okowa and his cronies.

“When elected, we will bring water, power and the basic amenities to this land. We will tackle the challenge of unemployment, we will tackle insecurity, we will tackle social challenges and bring back hope to the people,” he said.

