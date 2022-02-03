The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has issued operational guidelines to serve as a working document to register, supervise and monitor web aggregators as insurance intermediary who maintains a website for providing information on products of different Insurers.

NAICOM said it issued the guidelines in conformity with the powers conferred on it by the National Insurance Commission Act 1997.

According to the NAICOM, the Insurance Web Aggregators Operational Guidelines comes into effect on the date of release to the insurance industry and the public.

These guidelines, it added shall apply to all Web Aggregators and Insurers respectively carrying on insurance business in Nigeria.

“These guidelines shall be read in conjunction with other relevant legislation, guidelines and circulars as determined to be applicable to the newly inclusive distribution channels approved by the commission.

“It is the responsibility of Web Aggregators to obtain any clarification required on the applicability of this Guidelines, and any other Regulations from the Commission”, it further stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… NAICOM issues guidelines for National Insurance Web Aggregators NAICOM issues guidelines for National Insurance Web Aggregators NAICOM issues guidelines for National Insurance Web Aggregators NAICOM issues guidelines for National Insurance Web Aggregators