Over 5 million Anambra residents at risk of being infected with NTDs, Health Commissioner

The Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, has said that over five million people residing in Anambra are at risk of being infected with NeglectedTropical Diseases (NTD).

He plead with all community members / LGAs to assist in identifying fast-flowing rivers and streams for blackfly control, he encouraged residents to sleep inside LLIN (Mosquito bed Net) to prevent Mosquito vector from transmitting Lymphatic Filariasis and Malaria diseases, he advise residents, especially, the rural dwellers, to go and receive their Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) drugs from their Community Directed Distributors (CDDs). in their various Communities, or visit any Government Health Facilities (eg – PHCs) to take their medicines.

Dr Okpala, who disclosed this on Wenesday, at his office, in Awka, in a press briefing to mark this year, 2022 World NTD’s Day, equally advise the general public to report any case of Elephantiasis of Limb / Breast, Hydrocele, Dog Bite, Snakebite to any nearest Health Centre across the state.

According to him, the world is currently battling with challenges of Global Warming, Migration and Population Explosion which encourage the fast-spreading of public health diseases that are neglected due to inadequate awareness locally and internationally. This condition is so because these diseases are linked with poverty and equity of health that is not assured. Nigeria has Africa’s biggest burden of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) with about nine of them already mapped and under intervention including: Onchocerciasis (River Blindness), Lymphatic Filariasis, Schistosomiasis, Soil-Transmitted Helminthes, Trachoma, Human African Trypanosomiasis (HAT), Buruli Ulcer, Leprosy.

He also disclosed that Onchocerciasis is the world second leading infectious cause of blindness in 36 Countries of Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and the Americans.

Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) are preventable communicable diseases prevalent in areas with poor sanitation, inadequate safe water supply and sub-standard housing conditions. WHO has classified 20 tropical diseases Neglected, and they really need attention. WHO has 5 Road Maps for NTDs elimination: (1) Use of Preventive Thermotherapy (PC – NTDs) for Mass Treatment. (2) Innovative Disease Management (IDM – NTDs). (3) Vectors and Intermediate Hosts Control and Management. (4) Integration of Water Sanitation and Hygiene (NTD – WASH) Component. (5) Control of Zoonotic Diseases at Human and Animal Interface, he explained.

Dr Okpala said that the Neglected Tropical Diseases Program in the Public Health Department of the State Ministry of Health has the mandate to control and eliminate the endemic neglected diseases which are currently posing significant health challenges in various Communities of Anambra State, where over five million individuals are at risk of being infected with one or more diseases.

He however, noted that the undiluted effort of the Implementing Partner, The Carter Center during the intervention period cannot be over emphasized. We will always be grateful for what they are doing, he praises.

He announces that the Anambra State NTD Programme in collaboration with implementing Partners targets to control, eliminate the following endemic NTDs: Onchocerciasis (River Blindness), Schistosomiasis (SCH), Lymphatic Filariasis (LF), Soil-Transmitted Helminthiasis (STH), Rabies Viral Infection (NTD Zoonosis) and Snake Bite Envenoming (EchiTAB).

While commending the state governor, Willie Obiano for his provisions in making NTDs Program achieve numerous successes in the State, the Commissioner, informed that about four major NTDs are endemic in Anambra State, and every LGA is affected by one or more Diseases (Onchocerciasis, Lymphatic Filariasis, Schistosomiasis, Soil-Transmitted Helminthiasis.

This year’s 2022 theme is, “Achieving Health Equity To End The Neglect Of Poverty Related Diseases.”

