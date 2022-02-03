NSCDC boss orders immediate withdrawal of personnel attached to Shina Peller

The Commandant General Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, on Wednesday ordered the immediate withdrawal of personnel of the corps attached to the lawmaker representing lseyin/ltesiwaju/ Kajola/lwajowa Federal Constituency of Oyo State, Hon Shina Peller.

According to an investigation by the Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday, the directive was contained in a letter to the lawmaker dated February 2, 2022, by the Head of Administration, Oyo State Command, Sotito Igbalawole.

In the letter marked “Restricted” the corps stated that the withdrawal of the men was necessitated by “the urgent national need.”

The letter with reference number, NSCDC/OY/173/VOL.III/196, titled, ‘withdrawal of personnel,’ reads, “Following the directive of the Commandant General on the necessity of the deployment of the command personnel for an urgent national security assignment; on behalf of the state commandant, I hereby withdraw all personnel attached to you.

“This is to meet up with the urgent national need. All inconvenience this might cause is highly regretted”

It was gathered that the development came a few hours after the introduction of a bill at the plenary by Hon Peller proposing to scrap the Corps and merge it with the Nigeria Police Force.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The lawmaker proposed the bill to the House via the National Security And Civil Defence Corps (Repeal and Transition) Bill 2022, which passed the first reading on Tuesday.

The bill seeks to repeal the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (Amendment) Act 2007, establish a transition management committee to superintend over the NSCDC, develop regulations and implement procedures for the transfer of assets and personnel of the corps to the Nigeria Police Force, and other related matters.

Efforts to reach out to the lawmaker on the development as at the press time proved abortive, but one of his aides confirm the story and declined further comment on the matter he described as very sensitive

According to him, “Yes, the story is correct but I can not comment on it because it is sensitive.”