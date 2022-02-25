NAHCON commends Niger

THE Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board has one of the best systems of hajj fare collection and pilgrims’ coordination in Nigeria, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has said.

The head of an inspection team from NAHCON, Alhaji Ahmad Mohammed, made the remark after inspecting facilities at the state’s hajj camp in Tudunfulani, Minna.

Mohammed said he was impressed by the facilities provided at the permanent hajj camp, describing them as marvelous and standard.

He commended the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, for his support for the board.

In a remark, the executive secretary of the board, Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai, disclosed that the state had the highest number of pilgrims from the country in the last exercise before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Makun Lapai reiterated the board’s commitment to pilgrims’ welfare and transparency in its operations.

Earlier, the chairman of the board, represented by a member, Muhammad Umar, commended NAHCON for the “good job” it had been doing and gave the assurance that Niger State would continue to work with the commission for successful hajj operations.

