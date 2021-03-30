NAFDAC DG restates FG’s commitment to eradicate fake drugs

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye has assured of the determination and commitment of the Federal Government to eradicate the circulation of fake drugs in the markets in all parts of the nation. This is aimed at saving lives and safeguarding the health status of the people.

Professor Adeyeye said this on Monday while inspecting fake and non registered drugs seized by the Kano Consumer Protection Council in Kano.

She, however, lauded the efforts of the Kano taskforce on fake and counterfeit drugs for their collaboration with federal agencies in Kano which had lead to the tremendous success achieved.

Professor Adeyeye urged other states of the federation to emulate what Kano State Consumer Protection Council was doing under the leadership of Alhaji Baffa Babba Danagundi in fishing out fake and counterfeit drugs in all parts of the state.

She said the success achieved so far was a major milestone to stop the circulation of fake and counterfeit drugs in the entire nation.

While speaking on the occasion, the Acting Managing Director of Kano Consumer Protection Council, Alhaji Baffa Babba Danagundi said, “We have possessed all the needed warrant and documents on the seized items. We are now waiting to burn them.”

