COVID-19: FG vaccinates over 600,000 Nigerians in three weeks

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), disclosed that no fewer than 600,000 Nigerians received the COVID-19 vaccine in 3 weeks of the exercise in Nigeria.

The report on the Agency’s daily COVID-19 vaccine update generated through the Electronic Management of Immunization Data (EMID) system showed that about 638,291 eligible Nigerians have so far been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of 30, March 2021.

The report also showed that Lagos State vaccinated 122,714 which is 48.3 per cent of the targeted population making it the highest in the country.

This was followed by Ogun with 50,052, Kaduna 43,601, Bauchi-33,157, Katsina 36,075 and Kwara-28,681.

The states with the lowest number of vaccinated populations are Abia 225, Taraba 878 and Kebbi 3,177.

Early February, Nigeria received the first batch of 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines and another 300,000 doses from telecom giant, MTN, as part of corporate contribution to Africa.

The federal government of Nigeria hopes to vaccinate 109 million people against the COVID-19 virus over a period of two years.

Recall that the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with NPHCDA had launched the TEACH strategy to aid the vaccine roll-out would be in four phases, starting with health workers, frontline workers, COVID-19 rapid response team, laboratory network, policemen, petrol station workers and strategic leaders.

Phase 2 – Older adults aged 50 years and above, those with co-morbidities, aged between 18 years and 49 years.

Phase 3 – Those in states/LGAs with high disease burden and who missed phases 1 and 2.

Phase 4 – Other eligible population as vaccines become available,’ it said.

According to the report on the agency’s EMID dashboard as of March 30, over 31.7% of the target population have been vaccinated in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Kogi state is the only state yet to commence vaccination as of March 30, because the state had not been supplied with the vaccines.

It was gathered that Kogi State was not supplied with the vaccines because their cold store is still under repairs following vandalisation during the EndSARS protest in October 2020.

