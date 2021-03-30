Mutual Benefits Assurance inaugurates South-West Region Franchise Operation

In a bid to increase insurance participation, Mutual Benefits Assurance PLC, on Tuesday, inaugurated its South-West Region Franchise Operation at the Mutual House, Onireke, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Managing Director, Mr Femi Asenuga, explained that this is part of the efforts at developing the insurance business and also to create and add values.

“The role we all have to play is to be ambassadors of Mutual Benefits. A franchise is a well-known word and the way Mutual Benefits practices franchise is in our normal style of creating and adding value, we never rest.”

Asenuga said that the firm was working with stakeholders to increase awareness and take its message to the grassroots.

He pointed out that in developed economies, insurance firms owned banks, but regretted that this was not the situation in Nigeria.

He further disclosed that the firm will provide stakeholders with the platform and support to make them excel as a member.

Mr Adewale Raji, the Group managing director of Odua group, in his address, advised stakeholders to be committed and showcase good character and integrity.

“The Odua investment is owned by the six South-West government and it is in our interest when economic, businesses and investment spreads across the South-West states. This is an opportunity for us to strengthen insurance penetration within the South-West states. This is why Odua investment is interested in a venture like this because it is helping the economic development of the South-West.

“Beneficiaries are privileged to be associating with a credible brand and it is important they equip themselves with the right knowledge and competencies to relate with the public. in so doing, they should brush on a value coming from this brand for them to increase their economic ethics and deepens their knowledge about insurance,” he said.

The Managing Director of Mutual Benefits Life Assurance Ltd, Mr Ademola Ifagbayi, during the closing remark, appreciated the stakeholders and urged them to take advantage of the franchise.

