NACHARD wants Buhari to assent to Agricultural Development Trust Fund Bill

THE National Committee of the Heads of Colleges of Agriculture and Related Disciplines (NACHCARD) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the recently passed Agriculture Development Trust Fund bill.

This is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the 61st Regular Meeting of NACHARD held at Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Vom, Plateau State.

The communique which was signed by the National Chairman of NACHARD, Dr Oluyemi Akande and Dr Musa Maikafi for the Communique Drafting Committee, also called for the harmonisation of promotion exercise in federal and states’ colleges of agriculture.

The communique further called for collaboration among States and Federal Colleges of Agriculture in areas of Research, Publications, Project Supervision and Project Grants either from the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) and other donor agencies.

“NACHCARD specially appeals to the President to assent to the Agricultural Development Trust Fund Passed Bill.

“NACHCARD resolved to host the postponed NICARDGA games in Ibadan from November 13th to 27th, 2022 and appeal to all the Colleges to fully participate in the games to make it more colourful.

“NACHCARD also resolved to host the it’s 2nd National Conference in Ibadan on the 15th November, 2022 and appeal to all the Colleges to fully participate in the conference. Colleges were implored to explore avenues of securing CBN and other agricultural intervention schemes/funds for enhancement of agricultural research system and food security in Nigeria”.

The meeting also agreed on the establishment of Schools to be headed by Deans in our various Colleges of Agriculture & Related Disciplines encompassing related programmes for effective coordination and in line with the best practices in higher institutions of learning.

“Involvement of Colleges of Agriculture & Related Disciplines in Community Services through Adopted Villages and Extension Activities to re-position agricultural research systems in Nigeria.

“Establishment of Outreach and Entrepreneurship Development Centres in those Colleges that have none and strengthening of the already established ones.

“Establishment of Spin-Off Companies in all the Agricultural Research Institutes and Colleges of Agriculture & Related Disciplines as provided for in the ARCN Amendment Act”, the Communique stated.

NACHCARD commended the Executive Secretary, ARCN, Professor Garba Sharubutu for providing an enabling environment and logistics for the meeting and the Provost/CEO Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology Vom and the entire Staff of the College for their hospitality and the hosting.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE