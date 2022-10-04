Seven causes of vaginal odour

Vaginal odour is any unpleasant odour that comes from the vagina. It’s normal for your vagina to have its unique smell, but a very strong odour may signal a problem.

The smell of your vagina may vary during your menstrual cycle, pregnancy, or menopause. You may also experience stronger smells after sexual intercourse or exercise. An intense odour, however, could be due to an infection that needs treatment.

It is normal for your vagina to have a slight smell. But pay attention to any changes in smell as well as changes in your discharge or if you develop irritation, burning, or itching. According to Kaitlin Sullivan on verywellhealth.com, these are some causes of vaginal odour.

1. Bacterial vaginosis (BV)

This infection is caused by an overgrowth of bacteria in the vagina. Symptoms may include a strong, fishy odour and a thin, gray discharge. It’s the most common vaginal condition in women ages 15 to 44, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

2. Trichomoniasis

A sexually transmitted infection (STI), trichomoniasis can cause vaginal odour. Other STIs, such as gonorrhea and chlamydia, typically aren’t accompanied by a strong smell but may be the culprit.

3. A forgotten or stuck tampon

A very strong vaginal odour can occur if you forget to take a tampon out or if one is stuck inside you. According to the British National Health Service, a tampon can’t get lost inside you. It can however be compressed at the top of your vagina. If you’re unable to remove the tampon yourself, it’s best to have your doctor extract it and check for infection.

4. Douching

Douching is a method of washing the inside of the vagina using water that’s usually mixed with other fluids, commonly vinegar, baking soda, or iodine. The effect it has is much different from washing yourself in the bath or shower, which is perfectly healthy.

Doctors don’t recommend douching because it can increase your risk for many health problems including STIs, and even interfere with conception. Douching removes healthy bacteria that the vagina needs to keep balanced and can make the problem worse in the long run.

In addition, douching can promote the overgrowth of harmful bacteria, which can lead to yeast infections. If you already have a vaginal infection, douching may spread the infection into your uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries, which can cause pelvic inflammatory disease, a serious infection that causes infertility in one to 10 women who have it.

5. Poor hygiene





Not bathing or showering regularly can lead to inflammation of the vaginal area, which can cause vaginal odour.

6. Sweating

The skin in the groin area is prone to sweating, which can cause vaginal odour.

7. Diet

What you eat and drink influences the smell of urine, and what you eat can affect your vaginal odour. If your vagina smells odd, foods with a strong odour, such as garlic, could be the cause.

