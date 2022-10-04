Seven food items and drinks to avoid as an ulcer patient

Food and drink don’t cause peptic ulcers, nor can they cure them. However, following an ulcer diet can help reduce the pain and irritation associated with these sores on the lining of the stomach, oesophagus, or small intestine.

Some choices, like berries and grapes, help repair damaged tissue. Others, like alcohol, irritate ulcers and threaten the digestive tract’s natural layer of protection. According to Carol DerSarkissian on Webmd, these are some foods to avoid as an ulcer patient.

1. Milk

Doctors used to tell people to drink milk to treat their ulcers. That was before better remedies, like acid-blocking drugs, came along. Today we know milk can’t help prevent or relieve an ulcer. It might make things worse by prompting your stomach to make more acid.

2. Alcohol

If you’re prone to ulcers or have one now, it’s best to limit alcohol or avoid it altogether. Research has shown that booze irritates and can even damage your digestive tract. It can make ulcers worse.

3. Fatty Foods

They take longer to digest, which can lead to belly pain and bloating. This is bad news for an ulcer patient. If they make your stomach feel worse, take a break from them.

4. Spicy Foods

Some people find that spicy foods make their symptoms worse. Avoid it if it causes you pain.

5. Citrus fruits

At first, it would seem to make sense that acidic foods like citrus and tomatoes would aggravate ulcers. But there’s no strong evidence that they have any effect on them. Still, we all have unique reactions to foods, so if acidic ones make your ulcer feel worse, skip them.

6. Chocolate

Chocolate has lots of potential health benefits. But it often causes discomfort for some people who have ulcers. If eating chocolate makes you feel worse, wait to indulge until your ulcer has healed.





7. Coffee

It is commonly advised to cut out coffee if you have one. Ask your doctor, but you may not have to give up coffee as long as your symptoms don’t get worse.

