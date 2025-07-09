NABTEB, FME commence FTCs admission exercise

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education (FME), has commenced the selection and placement exercise for candidates seeking admission into Federal Technical Colleges (FTCs) for the 2025/2026 academic session across the country.

Briefing journalists at the NABTEB Headquarters on Wednesday in Benin, the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Board, Dr. Mohammed Aminu Mohammed, stated that NABTEB would remain fair and committed to all applicants seeking admission into the nation’s federal technical colleges.

He disclosed that the results from candidates in both federal and state technical colleges showed that out of the 24,074 candidates who participated in the examination, 9,389—representing 39.00 percent—scored 50 percent and above.

He further noted that the National Common Entrance Examination was conducted on Saturday, 14th June 2025, across 32 federal technical colleges and 171 state technical colleges in all 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to him, the analysis of the results indicated a total enrollment of 29,260 candidates, out of which 24,074 sat for the entrance examination.

The NABTEB Registrar revealed that 316 candidates, accounting for 1.31 percent, scored 70 percent and above, while 14,685 candidates, representing 61.00 percent, scored below 50 percent.

He also pointed out that eight candidates, representing 0.03 percent, achieved the highest scores.

“Importantly, enrollment needs to be increased in states with low registration. However, colleges with fewer candidates for selection and placement in their trades should contact the Board (NABTEB) for a supplementary examination to fill the gap,” Mohammed said.

Earlier, the Minister of Education, represented by the Director of Technology and Science Education, Dr. (Mrs.) Muyibat Olodo, expressed optimism that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is gaining ground, especially with the federal government’s free tuition initiative for students of federal technical colleges.

