Oba Olakulehin’s reign short but impactful — Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen on Wednesday commiserated with the people and the government of Oyo State over the passage of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, saying his reign was “short but impactful.”

Oba Olakulehin passed away at 90, about one year after ascending the Olubadan throne.

Speaker Abbas, in his condolence message over the demise of Olubadan, who joined his ancestors on Monday, said Oba Olakulehin restored peace to Ibadanland, especially among the kings and chiefs in the kingdom.

In the message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker said Oba Olakulehin achieved so much in a short time as the traditional ruler of Ibadanland.

The Speaker condoled the Olakulehin family, the palace, and the Ibadan people, while praying for the repose of the soul of the late Olubadan.