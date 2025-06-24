Ogun govt earmarks N2bn for infrastructural development in MAPOLY

Ogun Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, announced that his administration would spend N2bn on infrastructural development at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta.

He disclosed this at the 15th combined convocation ceremony, held at the institution’s auditorium, that his government would be constructing a 500-seater auditorium; a modern library; reconstruction of road leading to the main auditorium of the school; construction of a building for the department of accountancy; construction of School of Business and Management Studies building and a student bus.

ALSO READ: US CDC targets 100 million children with measles vaccine in Nigeria

Abiodun equally awarded N2.5 million each to best graduating students from the 2019;2020;2021;2022;2023 and 2024 academic sessions, respectively.

The governor charged the new graduands to be innovative; resilient and change makers in all they do towards national development.

He explained that his administration’s commitment to the institution was an effort to resuscitate and reposition the institution for technological advancement.

The Rector of the school, Arch Dr Babatunde Jolaoso, said the institution under his leadership had been able to restore confidence and strengthen governance in the school.

He also informed that academic standards and staff welfare had been improved in an atmosphere of peace, stability, and mutual understanding among members of staff and students.

The Rector said, “Employees now demonstrate a clear commitment to their duties, exhibiting resilience, renewed enthusiasm, excitement, and dedication.

“Together with all committed and dedicated stakeholders, we have worked tirelessly to reposition MAPOLY on the path of excellence and sustainability.

“This convocation is particularly symbolic, as it is the first since 2016; a gap that reflects the challenges the institution has faced in recent years and a testimony of our collective resolve to make better as an enviable institution of excellence and reference, while ensuring that MAPOLY remains a leading Polytechnic of repute in Nigeria.”

The Chairman/COO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, while delivering the convocation lecture titled “Diaspora Perspective and the Influence of STEM in the Globalised World of Today”, noted that the institution aimed for excellence in STEM education.

She urged the institution’s alumni in the Diaspora to contribute to global tech and science spaces.