FG seeks professionalism of youth work practice in Nigeria

In order to actualise this goal, the Federal Ministry of Youth Development has entered into collaboration with Yakubu Gowon University (University of Abuja) to introduce a postgraduate programme in Youth Development Work.

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, who spoke at a workshop on the Professionalisation of Youth Work in Nigeria held at the University of Abuja, said the initiative was about upgrading a discipline that is foundational to national destiny.

“Youth workers are not just facilitators; they are the engine room of the nation’s future,” he stated.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring the professionalism of youth work practice in Nigeria, saying the engagement of youth workers with young people directly shapes the citizens of tomorrow and, as such, determines the quality of national development.

According to him, their influence is significant and limitless, noting that the workshop is an indication of the government’s belief that effective youth development demands professional excellence.

“To indicate our commitment, we will start this journey by adopting and adapting the popular Commonwealth Youth Programme (CYP) Diploma in Youth Work training modules.

“This adaptation will ensure that what we teach in our youth work programme is globally relevant and aligned with our national competency framework within a unique Nigerian context.

“From foundational certificates to advanced diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, master’s, and even specialised doctorate levels – every programme will be carefully linked to the demands of youth development.”

Olawande, who noted that most of the challenges confronting the nation today could be linked to a lack of adequate attention to youth development in the past, called on all state governors to prioritise empowerment and investment in youth to curb insecurity, among other issues.

“We are here today because we understand that good intention alone is not enough to meet the complex demands of our rapidly changing society,” he stated.

The Minister noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through his transformative Renewed Hope Agenda, calls for tangible, measurable contributions to the growth and development of the nation from every sector, especially from the growing youth population.

“To help our youth deliver Mr President’s mandate, the people guiding our youth must operate at the highest level of their capacities, especially when they have good training, ethical standards, and a recognised professional identity,” the Minister stated.

He said the Ministry holds a strong belief that Nigeria needs to give the youth skills and opportunities for the nation to progress, stressing that to get the best out of the youth, the government must first give those who serve them the best of training and support.

He noted that the professionalisation of youth work practice was a commitment to implementing the decision of the National Council on Youth Development, which was held in Maiduguri in December 2024, and which approved the need for the professionalisation of youth work practice in Nigeria.

According to him, the professionalisation of youth work in Nigeria must be structured around three pillars, noting that pillar one would deal with Professional Ethics, Standards and Competency; pillar two, Academic Pathways for Human Capital Development; while pillar three is Robust Regulatory Frameworks.

Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Patricia Lar, said the University was delighted to associate with and partner the Federal Ministry of Youth Development to host a programme for the professionalisation of youth development and youth work in the country.

She noted that the participation of stakeholders at this workshop would go a long way in affirming the purpose of the proposed programme, Postgraduate Diploma in Youth Development Work, as well as a PhD in Youth Development.

Lar said the University Senate would be ready to give assent to the proposal for the programme to commence right away.

The workshop, with the theme The Nexus Between Professionalisation of Youth Work and the Demographic Dividends, was organised by the Ministry of Youth Development in collaboration with UniAbuja and the Nigeria Youth Workers Association (NYWA).

