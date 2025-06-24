US CDC targets 100 million children with measles vaccine in Nigeria

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) has disclosed that it is working closely with the Nigerian government and partners like Gavi to combat the high incidence of measles in Nigeria.

It said Gavi has supported the campaign with almost $33 million. Despite challenges, progress has been made, with a slight decline in measles cases reported in the first five months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

The US CDC Epidemiologist Nigeria Global Immunisation Disease (GID), Dr. Joseph Forbi, in his presentation at a media round table in Abuja, said Nigeria is among the top 10 countries globally reporting the highest number of measles cases.

“In 2024, Nigeria reported over 20,000 suspected measles cases, with approximately 10,000 confirmed cases, mostly among unvaccinated and under-vaccinated children.”

“The immunization coverage in Nigeria stands at a low 60%, far below the desired 95% coverage. We want to be around 95% coverage, but at this point, we are only at 60%,”. Currently, about 3 million Nigerian children remain unprotected due to lack of contact with the measles vaccine.

He disclosed that Measles is extremely infectious, with one person able to infect approximately 18 people who are not immune.

“The virus spreads through respiratory droplets or direct contact with contaminated surfaces and can remain active in the air for up to two hours.”

“Initial symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Complications can lead to disability or death, with three out of 10 cases resulting in complications like ear infections, diarrhoea, pneumonia, and encephalitis.”

“The Nigerian government has adopted a strategic plan to eliminate measles by 2030 and has introduced the measles-rubella vaccine to boost population immunity.

“The government has also strengthened primary healthcare systems and established coordination centres for routine immunization in 18 low-performing states.”

“The US CDC is collaborating with the government and partners to support measles elimination efforts.

“They have assisted in developing the strategic plan 2030, supported mass population campaigns, developed a curriculum for health officials, and provided technical assistance during vaccination campaigns. They have also strengthened national laboratory networks for measles testing.”

Forbi urged the federal government to continue prioritising measles elimination efforts, ensuring resources for routine immunization and supplementary immunization activities.

“Parents are urged to take their children for vaccination and complete the entire vaccination schedule.

The government must also provide an enabling environment for vaccination efforts, particularly in areas with insecurity.

“We have seen a slight decline in the number of measles cases in the country. However, sustained efforts are necessary to achieve the goal of measles elimination by 2030”. He added.

According to Dr. Tanifum, Nigeria is slightly behind in meeting its measles elimination goals, but the government, through the Ministry of Health and Primary Health Care Development Agency, is making significant efforts to meet immunization targets. The US CDC is supporting these efforts as a partner, aiming to ensure the country meets its goals.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that can cause disability and death, especially in children. Globally, there is an agenda to eliminate measles by 2030, and Nigeria is aligned with this agenda.

“The US CDC, in collaboration with Gavi, is targeting over 100 million children in a massive campaign to vaccinate against measles.” She stated

