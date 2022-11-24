N12.5m for grasp as 2022 Interswitch science contest begins

An integrated payment and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has announced the commencement of its 2022 National Science Competition among secondary school students across Nigeria.

The Group Managing Director of the company, Mitchell Elegbe, made the announcement in a statement made available to newsmen, saying the contest is meant to reward academic excellence, encourage healthy competition and raise more professionals among young students in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) in the country.

He said the yearly competition is free and open to students between the ages of 14 and 17 and this year’s edition is the fourth in the series.

According to him, Interswitch has put up the competition as part of its corporate social responsibilities on education and it has been yielding tremendous results.

He said the total money prize and in scholarships for the top three winners of the contest is N12.5 million.

Also, the grand prize winner will be awarded N7.5 million to support his or her studies in the university and the amount will be spread over a period of five years of course duration.

“The person will also receive a laptop and be paid a monthly stipend throughout the period of the scholarship,” he added.

Elegbe also disclosed that the first runner-up will get N4 million in form of scholarship which will be spread across three years.

He added that he/she will equally get a laptop and a monthly stipend for the duration of the scholarship while the second runner-up will get N1 million in form of scholarship for just a year; a laptop, and a monthly stipend for that same year.

He said the quiz competition which is designed to be in multiple stages will be viewed via a television broadcast and would last 13 weeks to produce the top three.

Recall that Jubril Dokun of Brainfield College, Lagos State emerged winner at the last edition, while Ayanlade Jesuferanmi of Obafemi Awolowo University International School, Ile-Ife, Osun State and Omoniyi Qudus of Scholars Universal Secondary School, Ota, Ogun State, emerged second and third prize winners, respectively.

