Myths and superstitions: New Year’s resolution

Quite a number of people have over-flogged the essence of a “New Year’s Resolution” such that others think it is absolutely unnecessary. One of the glitches is that once the first month of the year — January — is over, the excitement of starting new disappears.

I have met people who are big on making new resolutions for the new year and they never want to miss a chance to do so. They believe in the fairy tale that an angel will lift their new year’s resolution up to God for answers. They believe that their entire year will be a mess if they ever miss a chance to do so.

I have also heard about people who think a New Year’s Resolution is just a myth. They believe nothing happens until you make it happen irrespective of the time, day, or location.

My question is why do we wait for a new “calendar year” to make a new year’s resolution? I guess the excitement of a new year pushes us to look forward to new things and to create a blank sheet where we can seemingly rewrite our goals and resolutions.

I am of the opinion that the real new year is one’s date of birth. So for me every time you mark your birthday should be the day you make a new year’s resolution.

I found some very hilarious myths and superstitions about “New Year’s Resolution”. Let’s have a good laugh as we prepare our new year’s resolution and make a “S.M.A.R.T” [Simple, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Time-bound] Financial plan.

Always have cash with you as you go into the new year. So you can start your new year with prosperity.

Pay off your debts before the new year. Go into the new year clean and free of all debts.

Check your kitchen cabinet (groceries, foodstuff, beverages, etc.) and make sure you fill it up before new year’s eve, because it is considered bad luck to start the new year with a bare kitchen cabinet (it’s a signal of hunger and hardship in the future)

Open your front doors just before midnight, so you can let the old year out and welcome the new one.





Don’t clean the house. If you’re concerned about “sweeping” or “washing” away any luck coming your way, don’t do any cleaning—including dishes and laundry.

Save your tears for another day, because crying on New Year’s Day could set a year of sadness in motion.

Don’t leave the house on new year’s day. …until someone enters from the outside first. And who that person is will supposedly say a lot about the luck you’ll have in the new year. (In some countries, the first person in your home also has to bring you a gift!).

Make some noise on new year’s eve so you can scare evil spirits and omens away

Make sure you are wearing a new clothe as you go into the new year so you can attract new things into your life.

I am still laughing as I read some of these myths and superstitions.