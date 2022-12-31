Yuletide: Men of Honour club visits orphanage, donates food items, relief materials

As part of activities to celebrate Men Of Honour ending of the year thanksgiving, the association visited an orphanage home in Ibadan where they donated foodstuff and relief materials.

The Club was led by the chairman, Mr. Matthew Kehinde Ogunniyi – CEO Suave Empire and accompanied by some members, Mr. Ridwan Olayiwola-CEO RO & CO Properties, Barr. Ayokunle Kosemani-Principal Partner Kosemani Kunle LPC, Engr. Abe-Akinbobola Samuel-CEO Goldmender Global Investment LTD, Chief Ahmed Ajibola-Copacapana Group, Evang. Ajibola Ogunkeyede-CEO UFITFLY, Dr. Temitope Adedeji-CEO Topside and others.

The gesture is to support the feeding of the children at the motherless home and it’s a continuity task for every year celebration.

Mr Matthew Ogunniyi said, this is a show of love to the children, to play with them share needed. Materials within our capacity.

This year has been a very eventful one to everyone of us. Our visit is to show love to the children as part of celebration of our ending of the year get-together and the following new members were inaugurated into CEO CLUB(MOH); Mr. Odede Emmanuel Glory-CEO La Vegas lounge & bar, Mr. Sheriff Ayodeji Olaniyan-CEO Eminent Autos & Interbiz LTD, Mr. Peter Peter Osayuware-CEO Miami Lounge & Bar/ Travelinc International and Mr. Ayo-Hamilton Babajide-CEO Sherlock’s Agro Services.

“We are well aware that donations to motherless home and many other institutions that rely largely on support from the public may have dwindled drastically because of the economic crunch, hence, the need to continously show this love we are witnessing today,” he said.

Get-together dinner was held at Copacapana Lounge, where everyone celebrate and dine together, and discussed new things and developments to be added to the association and to welcome new members.

During the visit, the assistant patron said, the motherless home is established in 1960, by Madam Solanke, and its operates by you and me. It’s Non Governmental Organization (NGO), we get donations from Individuals, Churches, and Mosques.

“We appreciate you for coming around and spending the time with the children,” she added.