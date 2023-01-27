Mystro Sugar breaks new ground

Another big song with a fresh sound and attitude is going to hit the Nigerian music scene. No doubt, this is coming from one of Nigeria’s musical talents who has been working diligently behind the scenes to hone his craft and uncover fresh ideas that would transform the country’s music industry.

You will agree that Mystro Sugar, a highly gifted music producer and performer, has received little to no attention in recent months. According to reports, the singer with the thunderous voice has been busy collaborating with key figures in the industry.

His contribution towards the success of the multiple award-winning Nigerian superstar Runtown’s fifth studio project, titled ‘Signs’ cannot be overemphasised as majority of the production was done by Mystro Sugar.

The good news is that the young chap is prepared to release an EP in 2023 and he is not ready to give up on his career.

Mystro will also be featuring one of Hatit’s renowned dynamic artistes, Top Adlerman in new single titled, ‘Afro Konpas’ and the song promised to be the new anthem among music lovers.

It will also interest you know that, Segun Ajayi a.k.a Mystro is the producer of the much talked about and Trending EP of the fuji king, KWAM 1 called ‘Ade Ori Okin’ and all the other five tracks on the EP.

Mystro was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria; his sojourn in the music industry began in 2004.