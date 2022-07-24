My success has been a shock to the world —Davido

AT 29, David Adeleke, famous as Davido, has emerged one of Africa’s finest musicians and seems to have everything working in his favour at the moment. From earning over a billion streams from his 2019 A ‘Good Time’ album, to selling out London’s famous O2 arena, Davido, who likes to be referred to as Omo Baba Olowo (OBO) says he wants more out of life and would not stop until his dreams come true.

Speaking in an interview he granted Rollingstone.com and monitored by Sunday Plus, Davido stated that many people didn’t believe he would become a big name in the music industry let alone in Africa and beyond, adding that he was never projected to be successful but he has always trusted in his ability to make music and follow his passion without looking back.

He opened up on how his latest single, ‘Stand Strong’ was a reflection of all the battles he has encountered and overcome in life since he became a famous music star, insisting that “My steps are guided by Jehovah.”

Biblical David and him…

Davido also likened himself to the biblical David who defeated a giant and defended the Israelites, saying “That’s the reason they call me Davido.”

If you read the story of David in the Bible, he overcame a lot. He wasn’t really projected to be a king, and that’s really how my life story has been. I’m the last born of five kids. I wasn’t the best. I didn’t have the best grades. I wasn’t projected to be successful in high school.

“My whole life has just been me shocking the world, me shocking people, God blessing me. It’s been a lot of grace in my story.” He had since tried to give that grace to others.

Giving to people

On what inspired his tour, ‘We Rise by Lifting Others’, he said he was inspired by the spirit of giving, which according to him, was instilled in him by his parents. This act of giving fuelled his desire to donate to orphanages across Nigeria the sum of N250m he raised for his 29th birthday from friends for whom he’s created opportunities through his label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW). “I got famous. I put my cousins on. I put my friends on,” he said. Then, there’s the way he tries to carry himself — humble and kind, even on his worst days.

On his sad days, Davido said he could not let his guard down because he has to keep doing his work. “Sometimes I might not be the happiest. You might see me on the road [and, still] I’ll try to smile, because at the end of the day, that’s my job. My job is to entertain. My music makes people happy.”

Overcoming tragedies in life…

After losing his mother at about 10 years old, Davido had shown resilience in the face of death, but was especially tested when his close friend, Habeeb Uthman, passed on last June. Uthman, widely and affectionately known as “Obama” and “44,” reportedly died after driving himself to the hospital while experiencing difficulty in breathing. “All my life it’s been ‘David you’re strong, David you’re strong.’ 44 I won’t lie to you, this time around, this one WEAK ME!!” Davido wrote in a pained and sprawling Instagram post a week after his confidant’s death. Within the same year, he lost a security guard and then a rising photographer (“[He] drowned trying to get a shot. He was on a photo shoot with somebody,”) Davido explained. He said that writing his May single, “Stand Strong,” helped him cope with the losses. “My steps are guided by Jehovah,” he sings. “And 44 looking over.”

Stand Strong and new album…





A gorgeous and peaceful hymn marrying African percussion with the sweet harmonies of the Sunday Service Choir, which rose to prominence performing with Kanye West, “Stand Strong” introduced the era of Davido’s next album, a project he said was basically complete (“A lot of bangers on there.”) He described some selections on the album as “Typical Davido music,” which one could deduce is a mix of light-hearted love songs and pulsing dance records. He also pushed himself to sample new sounds, like the gospel of “Stand Strong.” He said the project is expansive but united in its African inspirations. “Afrobeats is on the world stage right now. We’re trying to tap into every type of music, but predominantly African music.” The growing reach of African music is undeniable. Even the Midtown Atlanta coworking space from which I wrote this profile queues up hours of Afrobeats tracks for its diverse membership — including “High,” a recent party-starter from Davido and Adekunle Gold.

What fans should expect

He said the album will likely feature more marquee American acts, as well as African up-and-comers. In his career, he’s made a point to collaborate with burgeoning acts from the continent. His video for “La La” — a song that featured CKay well before his global breakthrough with “Love Nwantiti” — also stars a cast of newer Nigerian musicians, such as Joeboy, Oxlade, and Blaqbonez.

“You can’t just come and say, ‘Oh, I want to make a song with this guy because he’s going to get a million views in one day,’” he explained. “I don’t work like that. I work based on vibes. If I like the record, I’m probably going to do it. And that’s how me and CKay linked up, because I love his sound, and then he ended up having the biggest Afrobeats record ever.”