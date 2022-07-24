Stop attacking celebrities who join politics, Nkechi Blessings warns fans

Controversial actress, Nkechi Blessings has ripped into fans who have been condemning celebrities rallying support for political parties ahead of the 2023 elections, saying she and colleagues have the right to pitch their tent with any party.

Nkcechi said she has observed how people like to cow others in the name of being fans, insisting that every Nigerian has the right to join politics or support any candidate of their choice, adding that those who throw their weight political parties are only exercising their fundamental rights.

Some Nigerian youths on social media platforms have been attacking notable celebrities for not turning their backs against politicians who have been engaging them but Blessing cautioned them saying, she would not allow anyone tell her how to live her life or what to do with it.

“No one should dictate how an adult will live his or her life. I think people just like to drag celebrities for the wrong reason because I don’t understand why anybody will be angry that celebrities are throwing their weight behind political parties of their choices.

“I am super proud of celebrities getting involved in politics. All the people that have been coming out are well educated. They are people who are respected in the society and they deserve to be where they are or aspire to be in politics.

