I sleep for only about three hours per night. Although I am okay with this, I read somewhere that sleeping short hours can be bad for the health. Kindly advise me.

Oronto (by SMS)

Consistently getting only 3 hours of sleep per night can have negative effects on your health and well-being. Sleep is crucial for the body to repair and regenerate, and a lack of sleep can lead to a variety of problems. Some of the potential consequences of chronic sleep deprivation include: Impaired cognitive function: Lack of sleep can lead to reduced attention, memory, and decision-making ability. It can also make it harder to learn and retain new information. Mood changes: Sleep deprivation can cause irritability, mood swings, and even depression or anxiety. Physical health problems: Chronic sleep deprivation has been linked to a higher risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other health problems. Weakened immune system: Lack of sleep can weaken the immune system, making it harder for the body to fight off infections and illnesses. Increased risk of accidents: Sleep deprivation can impair judgment, reaction time, and coordination, increasing the risk of accidents and injuries. It’s important to prioritize getting enough sleep each night to maintain your health and well-being. Most adults need 7-9 hours of sleep per night to function at their best. If you are consistently struggling to get enough sleep, it may be helpful to go for a medical check –up in order to address any underlying issues and develop a plan for improving your sleep habits.

