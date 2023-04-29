I often read of some people who live to old age like 100 years. I want to know how they did it so I can also live to a ripe old age.

Sulaimon (by SMS)

When you read about people who live to 100+, they never seem to be the folks who follow the prescription for a long, healthy life. Most of them eat what they want, and as much as they want. They get “natural” exercise from walking or working in the garden, not lifting weights at the gym. In addition, many of these centenarians have a positive outlook on life. Instead of trying to preserve life for as long as possible, they try to enjoy it as much as possible. Genetics definitely makes a huge difference because long life actually runs in some families who have the genes for longevity. However, since you can’t change your DNA, you can control your approach to life.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE