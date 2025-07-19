Is this gallstones?

I had some gallstones a few months ago. Now, I have started having some back and abdominal pains again. Kindly let me know if this is gallstones. How often can gallstones form?

Chinedu (by SMS)

Actually, it depends on your genetics. Some people clearly have a predisposition for gallstones formation, often, once in six months. It also depends on your diet. High carbohydrate food and coca-cola diet can make the stones develop hyper quickly. Whether you get one stone or multiple can also be based on luck. Some people live up to 70 with no stones, some are less lucky. I

If you are not predisposed to gallstone formation and you are taking low carbs and low fats diet, you are not likely to have frequent gallstones.

