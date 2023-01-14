My poor erection

I am over 73 years old. At times, when I feel like having sex with my wife, my erection will be too poor to successfully carry out the assignment. I was told that my problem could be due to the drugs I am currently taking for Hypertension and Diabetes. Kindly help me.

Suleiman (by E Mail)

Poor Erection (Erectile dysfunction (ED) can occur for many reasons, ranging from simple to complex. ED may result from anxiety, stress, vascular disease, neurological disease, diabetes, or fatigue. In your case, it is important to make sure that your Diabetes and Hypertension are well controlled. In addition, it is also important to check with your doctor if any of the drugs you are currently using can cause poor erection. If so, the drugs can be changed. If all the above does not improve your condition, your doctor may give you some sexual stimulants.

