The new academic year has begun. These secondary school pupils spoke with Mary Ogunleye on how they plan to improve on their academic performance and be ahead of their classmates.

Olagundoye Oluwatobiloba,

10 years old, JSS 1

My plan for this new academic session is to study very hard, pay attention in all my classes and do my homework always. I also want to be well-behaved and make my teachers proud.

Ogunleye Meekness,

12 years old, JSS 3

I want to become better in Mathematics and English in this new academic session. I plan to attend all my lessons, write all my notes and go through them on a regular basis. I will avoid playing too much. I also hope to win a school award.

Fasuyi Queen Elizabeth,

10 years old, JSS 3

My plan in this new academic session is to focus more on my studies, improve my handwriting, and prepare well for my junior WAEC examination. I also want to discipline myself by studying everyday and helping my classmates to learn.

Oladele Atidamilare,

11 years old, JSS 1

My plan for this new session is to study harder than last term, attend all my classes, join a school club, stay focused, and make sure I get excellent results.