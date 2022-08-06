Is this long term covid?

Weeks after fully recovering from a COVID-19 infection, I noticed that I was still feeling very weak with headaches and loss of smell and taste. I read somewhere that I could be going through a ‘Long Term Covid’. Kindly let me know what this is and how I can get out of it.

Glory (by SMS)

One of the more disconcerting symptoms of COVID-19 is the loss of a sense of taste and smell, and it is a symptom that can last for some time. Some patients, according to a new study, are yet to regain their sense of smell about two years after infection. Even though the World Health Organization has estimated that about 5% of adult COVID-19 patients go on to develop long lasting changes to their sense of smell or taste, most of this people will eventually recover and go back to their pre COVID state.

