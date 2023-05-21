Budding Nigerian music star, Courage Novie Mohammed, popularly known as ‘Big Novie’ has said he intends to use his music to change lives.

Describing music as a powerful medium for self-expression and social change, ‘Big Novie’ stated that many musicians across the world have used their platforms to inspire and influence listeners to make positive changes in their lives and in the world around them.

He disclosed that he didn’t start making music to just entertain the people, he also wanted to show the world that music can play an important role in making the society a better place as it encourages people to live well and peacefully.

The singer, has gained attention with his blend of hip-hop, Afrobeats, R&B, creating a genre that is both catchy and thought-provoking.

Speaking further, Big Novie stated that “my lyrics touch on themes of love, heartbreak, self-discovery, anxiety and motivation,” adding that he draws inspiration from experiences of those around him.

“My lyrics are often deeply personal because I believe music has the power to change lives. I hope to keep inspiring listeners to think critically about the world around them and to take action toward positive change,” he added.

