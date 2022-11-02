Art of makeup with acne breakout

Women at certain periods have breakout caused by many factors: hormonal imbalance, change in cycle, medication or even cosmetics. And many have usually been given various tips on coping and controlling breakout. A major decision is whether to use or drop makeup when experiencing breakout and there had been diverse contradictory expert advice on this.

But due to the fact that individuals have different skin types, there is no one sure proof remedy for everyone. But there are tips that can be followed by every individual with acne breakout irrespective of skin type; while certain cosmetic products like foundation, blushes, concealers and matifier may worsen the situation or cause new breakouts because acne-prone skin is already sensitive, leading to calls by some experts that people with breakout should avoid makeup, dermatologists from the American Academy of Dermatology have said that acne patients may wear makeup without issue or extreme consequences against general belief.

According to dermatologists, even when makeup causes acne, you can still wear makeup and have clearer skin though the makeup to be used must be changed.

However, there are basic steps to using makeup during breakout; the basic step is to select cosmetics that don’t cause acne and establish a skincare routine that suits individual skin texture. Products used on an acne infected skin must be oil-free so it won’t clog pores.

Wash the face twice a day with mild cleanser or after any activity that makes you sweat. It is advisable that when cleansing face, cleanser is gently applied with fingertips and lukewarm water is used.

Clean makeup brushes weekly and don’t share brushes; remove makeup before going to bed with oil-free makeup remover and washing with gentle cleanser.

Do not scrub the face, even when removing makeup, apply makeup gently with feather light touches to avoid skin irritation and use basic treatment with off-the-counter products that do not need prescription like Salicylic acid which helps to unclog pores, Benzoyl peroxide which fights acne-causing bacteria and Adapalene which helps unclog pores. This usually needs to be used for four to eight weeks before there will be visible difference or improvement.

However, it is important to consult a dermatologist if situation doesn’t change.

