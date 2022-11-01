Data bureau, FCCPC sign MoU on consumer rights

The Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure the protection of consumer rights and personal data.

Mr Babatunde Bamigboye, Head, Legal, Enforcement and Regulations of NDPB said this in a statement recently in Abuja.

Bamigboye quoted the National Commissioner(NC) of the NDPB, Dr Vincent Olatunji, as saying at the signing of the MoU that the collaboration would also foster healthy trade competition within the country’s economic space.

“The MoU will serve as a model in promoting an ecosystem of cooperation among regulatory authorities,” Olatunji said.

He further commended data controllers and data processors that had complied with the recently issued Compliance Notice within a very short time.

According to him: ”this is a clear evidence that many data controllers and processors in Nigeria are becoming more and more transparent and accountable in their dealings with data subjects.

”This is part of a national effort towards ensuring that no one is left behind in the implementation of National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS).”

Olatunji also called on all organisations that collect personal data,records,information of citizens irrespective of age or gender to avoid legal actions by complying with the provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) 2019.

He called the attention of all concerned that details of compliance processes were contained in the recent Newsletter of the Bureau, VOL.1/ NDPB/CN/ 1/22 posted on the website of the Bureau, www.ndpb.gov.ng.

Olatunji further commended FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman,(EVC) Mr Babatunde Irukera, for his commitment towards consumer rights and competitive trade practices in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Irukera expressed delight in the momentum data protection had gained in the country since the establishment of the Bureau by President Muhammadu Buhari.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





He added that the institutional possibilities of the MoU in leveraging data governance for sustainable development were compelling.

The EVC, however, pledged the full support of FCCPC to NDPB through the implementation of the MoU.

Bamigboye said that both agencies established a Joint Technical and Enforcement Committee and agreed to ensure within their legal framework that recommendations of the MoU were met.

He said: “The MoU will, ultimately, foster prompt resolution of complaints, capacity building, awareness among consumers/data subjects and information sharing between the two agencies.”