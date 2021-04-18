My music is for every man trying to make something good out of life —Otega

There are not many singers, songwriters and rappers in the Nigerian music industry like Ifedayo Stephen Oghenetega famous as Otega Ojogbo Boy. Rated as one of the most creative in the industry having shown glimpses of his budding career when in 2018, he released his breakthrough track, Stay Woke and featured rapper, CDQ, as the song became an instant hit.

From then, Otega’s music career assumed a new dimension as he has gone to release more songs that topped music charts and gave him a new identity in the industry.

He describes music as his main source of happiness and once shared with the world what it means to be happy to make good music and be happy at it.

Apart from his music prowess that could not go unrecognised by music stakeholders, Otega is also worming his way into the hearts of some music heavyweights as a songwriter as he claimed to have been the brains behind some of their hit tracks.

Speaking about his fast rise on the music scene, the singer said while he appreciates the success he has recorded as a singer, he would not want to be seen as just a successful singer but a prolific songwriter and rapper whose lyrics pierce through the souls of many music lovers around the globe.

“My songs are not for a section of the industry or people. My songs come from the recesses of my heart and they are meant for every man who wakes up to make a living; everyone who looks up to God for hope and restoration; it is for the artisans and every man on the street trying to eke a living,” he said.

With a studio album entitled ‘Really Bhard’ to his credit, Otega says his game keeps getting better with new sounds, adding that “Really Bhard, for me is a reflection of my mind and the sound making wave in Nigeria today. It is a combination of a lot of traditional elements and also a sound from Nigeria Afrobeat, which is getting a lot of attention these days,” he said.

