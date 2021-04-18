Phlex adopts Phlexdenary as new name, drops new tune, ‘Flavour’

By Segun Adebayo

As part of his plans to keep reinvigorating his brand and staying relevant, Nigerian singer and songwriter, Phlex has adopted Phlexdenary as his new name, just as he releases a new tune entitled Flavour.

As questions were being asked about his decision to change his name, the hit-maker said he remains committed to the music that endeared him to his fans from day one and he would not stop, adding that his name might change but his music gets better and stronger.

Phlexdenary who has been showing his creative side lately hinted that he’s expanding his sonic palette with new sounds and adapting to the increased recording independence resulting from his acquired fresh tech skills.

One of his hit singles, Bam Bam, is nearing half a million views on YouTube, as the former member of the defunct El-Phlex group disclosed that keeping his game going and attracting new music lovers across the globe will keep him relevant even as a solo artiste.

Speaking further about the solo journey he embarked upon since his split from El-Phlex group, he described his former partner Shaun as his brother, one who knows all about his music.

According to him “My life as a solo singer is shaping up nicely. My ‘Undaunted’ EP was a well accepted continental record. This is followed by a range of other successful records. The forthcoming project is set to follow the release of Flavor and expected to mark new heights in my career.”

“There are different sides to the EP – different discussions, different moods”, he revealed.

The singer expands on the themes of the EP, revealing the prominence of love and life. He intends to use his acquired versatility to score wins in the form of an expanded fan base. “I hope the music (EP) finds new listeners and new listeners find my music,” he said.

Phlexdenary’s growth runs deep, beyond the singing, down to recording and production. The singer added competencies in these two aspects of the creative process and the impact on this on his final output has been nothing but amazing.

“Just wait till you hear the EP,” he said with excitement, adding that he hopes this leads him to the ears and playlists of music lovers in Nigeria, saying he remains sold out to his dream. “Music and I are inseparable,” he said.

